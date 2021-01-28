Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times, and gusty winds. Additional
accumulations of 5 to 15 inches at lower elevations, and 18 to
24 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Galena Summit.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Today. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Today to 5 PM MST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to drifting
snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.