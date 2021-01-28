Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times, and gusty winds. Additional

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts near

the Wyoming border.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains including Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow

and gusty winds. Temporary road closures are possible as snow

control efforts attempt to keep up with the heavy drifting of

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.