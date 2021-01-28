Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 1:20PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Additional accumulations of 2 to

9 inches.

* WHERE…Sawtooth Mountains and Stanley Basin.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous, especially over Galena

Summit. Expect possible highway and road closure due to drifting

of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.