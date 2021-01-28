Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 1:20PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 3 to

9 inches over the Big Hold Mountains.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains including Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at times.

Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting of

snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.