Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 1:20PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
with locally higher amounts near Craters of the Moon and Arco.
* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, Tom Cat Summit, Arco, and Mackey.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to
drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.