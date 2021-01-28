Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Additional accumulations of 1 to 4

inches with locally higher amounts. Near Monida Pass, an

additional 3 to 8 inches are possible.

* WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the

Moon, Tom Cat Summit, Arco, Mackey, the I N L Complex, Mud

Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, Small and St Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and

evening commute. Expect possible highway and road closure due

to drifting of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.