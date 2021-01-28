Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Additional accumulations of 1 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Summit, Wayan and
Swan Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to heavy
drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.