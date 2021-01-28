Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Additional accumulations of 1 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Summit, Wayan and

Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to heavy

drifting of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.