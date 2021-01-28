Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times, and gusty winds. Additional

accumulations of 5 to 15 inches at lower elevations, and 18 to

24 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Today. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Today to 5 PM MST

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to drifting

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.