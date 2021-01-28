Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:48PM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the Northwest…
.A Pacific storm system will continue to bring significant
snowfall across northwest through this evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can
easily become disoriented and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.