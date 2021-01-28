Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 5:54AM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow across the Northwest…

.A Pacific storm system will continue to bring significant

snowfall across northwest through this evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the northern and

southeastern portion of Yellowstone National Park. Additional

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southwestern

portion of the Park, with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.