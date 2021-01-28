Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 5:54AM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the Northwest…
.A Pacific storm system will continue to bring significant
snowfall across northwest through this evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the northern and
southeastern portion of Yellowstone National Park. Additional
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southwestern
portion of the Park, with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can
easily become disoriented and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.