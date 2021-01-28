Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 5:54AM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow across the Northwest…

.A Pacific storm system will continue to bring significant

snowfall across northwest through this evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times.

Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the Teton and

Gros Ventre ranges. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches in Jackson Hole Valley.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads,

especially over Teton and Togwotee passes. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility in the mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.