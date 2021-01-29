Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 11:27PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1123 PM MST, Light to occasionally moderate snow persists along

and southeast of the I-86 and I-15 corridor, into the southern and

southeast highlands. During heavier bursts of snow, slushy or slick

conditions are possible…especially on lesser traveled and higher

elevation roadways.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Preston, American Falls, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir,

Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, northern Blackfoot Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom, Franklin, Downey, Arimo and Rockland.