Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 11:27PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1123 PM MST, Light to occasionally moderate snow persists along
and southeast of the I-86 and I-15 corridor, into the southern and
southeast highlands. During heavier bursts of snow, slushy or slick
conditions are possible…especially on lesser traveled and higher
elevation roadways.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Preston, American Falls, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot
Springs, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir,
Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, northern Blackfoot Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom, Franklin, Downey, Arimo and Rockland.
Comments