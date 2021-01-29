Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 6:39PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 635 PM MST, a strengthening band of snow was track through Raft

River along I-86 causing slushy road conditions and quickly

dropping visibilities. As this band tracks eastward, look for

similar or worse conditions along I-86, I-84. There is potential for

for similar conditions on area roadways in the cities/towns of

Pocatello, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Malta, Lake

Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul,

Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello Airport.

Please use caution if traveling this evening.