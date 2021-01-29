Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 6:39PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 635 PM MST, a strengthening band of snow was track through Raft
River along I-86 causing slushy road conditions and quickly
dropping visibilities. As this band tracks eastward, look for
similar or worse conditions along I-86, I-84. There is potential for
for similar conditions on area roadways in the cities/towns of
Pocatello, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Malta, Lake
Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul,
Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Fort
Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello Airport.
Please use caution if traveling this evening.
