Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 7:14PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 711 PM MST, a band of snow was tracking through Cold Water along

I-86 causing quickly dropping visibilities. As this band tracks

eastward, look for similar or worse conditions including slushy or

slick road conditions along I-86, I-84 and I-15. There is potential

for similar conditions on area roadways in the cities/towns of

Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn,

Malad, McCammon, Malta, Lake Walcott, Neeley, American Falls

Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Declo and

Rockland.

Please use caution if traveling this evening.