Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 7:14PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 711 PM MST, a band of snow was tracking through Cold Water along
I-86 causing quickly dropping visibilities. As this band tracks
eastward, look for similar or worse conditions including slushy or
slick road conditions along I-86, I-84 and I-15. There is potential
for similar conditions on area roadways in the cities/towns of
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn,
Malad, McCammon, Malta, Lake Walcott, Neeley, American Falls
Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Declo and
Rockland.
Please use caution if traveling this evening.
Comments