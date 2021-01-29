Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 9:10PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 904 PM MST, a band of snow continues to track eastward along the
interstate corridor and is headed toward the city of Pocatello at
the top of this hour. Reduced visibility below 1 mile, slushy, slick
or icy roadways have been observed as the band of snow passes
through. Continue to use caution if traveling the remainder of the
evening. Areas that are expected to be impacted include Pocatello,
Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot
Springs, Swanlake, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Franklin, Downey,
Arimo, Rockland, Juniper, Pingree and Fort Hall.
