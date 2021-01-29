Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 9:10PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 904 PM MST, a band of snow continues to track eastward along the

interstate corridor and is headed toward the city of Pocatello at

the top of this hour. Reduced visibility below 1 mile, slushy, slick

or icy roadways have been observed as the band of snow passes

through. Continue to use caution if traveling the remainder of the

evening. Areas that are expected to be impacted include Pocatello,

Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Swanlake, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Franklin, Downey,

Arimo, Rockland, Juniper, Pingree and Fort Hall.