Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 29 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times and gusty winds.
Additional accumulations of 3 to 8 inches in the mountains and
along the Montana border this evening with 1 to 3 inches across
the lower slopes.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to
drifting of snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.