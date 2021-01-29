Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 29 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow at times. Additional accumulations this
evening of 2 to 6 inches in the mountains and 1 to 3 inches
across lower slopes.
* WHERE…Sun Valley and the Lost River Regions including Galena
Summit.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult especially over mountain
passes due to heavier snow and gusty winds. Expect temporary
road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.