Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 29 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow at times. Additional accumulations this

evening of 2 to 6 inches in the mountains and 1 to 3 inches

across lower slopes.

* WHERE…Sun Valley and the Lost River Regions including Galena

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult especially over mountain

passes due to heavier snow and gusty winds. Expect temporary

road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.