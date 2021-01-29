Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 29 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow at times through midnight and then moderate
snow late tonight and Saturday morning. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches above 6000 feet and 1 to 4 inches
across the lower slopes.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains and Island Park.
* WHEN…Winter Storm Warning through 10 PM MST this evening, then
Winter Weather Advisory from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at times.
Expect possible highway or road closures due to blowing and drifting
of snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.