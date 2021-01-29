Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 1:25AM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times along with gusty winds. Additional
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Hailey, Bellevue, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, and the
Lost River Range including Mt Borah.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult especially over mountain
passes due to heavier snow and gusty winds. Expect temporary
road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.