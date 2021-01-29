Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 1:25AM MST until January 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times and gusty winds.

Additional accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with locally higher

amounts in the mountains along the Montana border and

Yellowstone.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass, Island Park, Targhee Pass

and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to

drifting of snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.