Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 1:25AM MST until January 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times and gusty winds.
Additional accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with locally higher
amounts in the mountains along the Montana border and
Yellowstone.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass, Island Park, Targhee Pass
and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to
drifting of snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.