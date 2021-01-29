Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:12PM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Periods of low visibility in moderate snow are

possible.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93

Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Leadore, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.