Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:12PM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Periods of low visibility in moderate snow are
possible.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93
Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Leadore, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
