Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 29 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Additional accumulations of 1 to

3 inches, especially near Arco and Craters of the Moon.

* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, Tom Cat Summit, Arco, and Mackey.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times due to snow and

gusty winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to

drifting of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.