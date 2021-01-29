Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 29 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Additional accumulations of 1 to
5 inches through the evening.
* WHERE…Stanley basin and the Sawtooths including Galena Summit.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous, especially over Galena
Summit. Expect possible highway and road closure due to
drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.