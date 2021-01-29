Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 30 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

8 inches possible above 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches across

lower slopes and valleys.

* WHERE…From Teton valley south through Palisades to the Bear

Lake region, including Georgetown and Fish Creek Summits.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at

times. Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting

of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.