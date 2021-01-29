Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 12:07PM MST until January 30 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
8 inches possible above 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches across
lower slopes and valleys.
* WHERE…From Teton valley south through Palisades to the Bear
Lake region, including Georgetown and Fish Creek Summits.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at
times. Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting
of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
