Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:21PM MST until January 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for the Tetons and Gros Ventre Mountains…

.Steady snow will continue through tonight. Snow should begin to

taper off by Saturday morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions over mountain

passes. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the

morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers should

be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.