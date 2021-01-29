Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:21PM MST until January 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for the Tetons and Gros Ventre Mountains…
.Steady snow will continue through tonight. Snow should begin to
taper off by Saturday morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions over mountain
passes. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the
morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers should
be prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.