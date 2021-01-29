Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:25AM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow and gusty winds. Additional accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, Tom Cat Summit, Arco, and Mackey.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to

drifting of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.