Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:25AM MST until January 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow and gusty winds at times. Additional

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains including Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at

times. Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting

of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.