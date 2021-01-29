Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 3:12AM MST until January 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for the Tetons and Gros Ventre Mountains…

.A steady snow will develop today and continue through tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. New Snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Locally

higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over

the exposed mountain peaks today.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions over mountain

passes. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning

and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers should be

prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.