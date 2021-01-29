Skip to Content
January 30, 2021 1:37 am
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 6:05PM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

