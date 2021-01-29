Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 9:57PM MST until January 30 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected with gusty winds. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible above 6500 feet
with 1 to 3 inches across lower slopes and valleys. Blowing and
drifting of snow is possible, especially at higher elevations.
* WHERE…From Teton valley south through Palisades to the Bear
Lake region, including Georgetown and Fish Creek Summits.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at
times. Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting
of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.