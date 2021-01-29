Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 9:57PM MST until January 30 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains and Island Park.

* WHEN…Winter Storm Warning through 10 PM MST this evening,

then Winter Weather Advisory from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM

MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.