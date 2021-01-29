Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 9:57PM MST until January 30 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains and Island Park.
* WHEN…Winter Storm Warning through 10 PM MST this evening,
then Winter Weather Advisory from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM
MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.