Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 10:12AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1006 AM MST, radar and observations were showing an area of
enhanced snowfall extending from Rexburg eastward to Targhee.
Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the lower
elevations and upwards of 4 inches near the Wyoming border through 1
PM MDT. If you have travel plans along Highway 33 from Rexburg to
Driggs, use caution and be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley, Felt,
Marysville, Lorenzo, Victor, Sugar City, Menan, Teton, Ririe,
Lewisville, Parker, Tetonia, Hamer, Drummond and Archer.
