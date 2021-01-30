Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 1:05PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 101 PM MST, gusty southwest winds in the Rexburg to Ashton to

Tetonia region along with light snowfall were creating blowing snow,

reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions across Highway

33 and to a lesser extent Highway 20. Winds should begin to subside

towards sunset. Use extreme caution if traveling in the area.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Felt, Marysville, Lorenzo, Sugar

City, Menan, Teton, Parker, Tetonia, Drummond, Archer, Egin, St

Anthony, Plano, Chester, Ashton Reservoir and Warm River.