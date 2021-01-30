Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 1:05PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 101 PM MST, gusty southwest winds in the Rexburg to Ashton to
Tetonia region along with light snowfall were creating blowing snow,
reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions across Highway
33 and to a lesser extent Highway 20. Winds should begin to subside
towards sunset. Use extreme caution if traveling in the area.
Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Felt, Marysville, Lorenzo, Sugar
City, Menan, Teton, Parker, Tetonia, Drummond, Archer, Egin, St
Anthony, Plano, Chester, Ashton Reservoir and Warm River.
