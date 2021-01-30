Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 6:16AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 613 AM MST, an area of light snow has redeveloped from Lone Pine
to Blackfoot, extending north and east toward Monida Pass, Ashton
and Idaho Falls. While snow amounts will be light, cold surface
temperatures will create slick spots.
Locations impacted include…Idaho Falls, Rexburg,
Blackfoot, Rigby, Dubois, Ririe Reservoir, Goshen, Terreton,
Lorenzo, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton,
Ririe, Roberts, Firth and Lewisville.
