Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 6:16AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 613 AM MST, an area of light snow has redeveloped from Lone Pine

to Blackfoot, extending north and east toward Monida Pass, Ashton

and Idaho Falls. While snow amounts will be light, cold surface

temperatures will create slick spots.

Locations impacted include…Idaho Falls, Rexburg,

Blackfoot, Rigby, Dubois, Ririe Reservoir, Goshen, Terreton,

Lorenzo, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton,

Ririe, Roberts, Firth and Lewisville.