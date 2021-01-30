Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:24AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow for the Tetons and Gros Ventre Mountains through Noon…
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. New snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts possible on the peaks. Snow will taper
off this afternoon.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until Noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions over mountain
passes. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers should
be prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.