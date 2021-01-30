Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:24AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow for the Tetons and Gros Ventre Mountains through Noon…

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. New snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Locally higher amounts possible on the peaks. Snow will taper

off this afternoon.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until Noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions over mountain

passes. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers should

be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.