Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:38AM MST until January 30 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected with gusty winds.

Additional amounts of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts

across the Island Park area. Pockets of blowing and drifting

snow are possible especially at higher elevations.

* WHERE…Island Park, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass, Teton Valley,

Palisades, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan Valley, Bear Lake,

Emigration Summit and Georgetown Summit.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at

times. Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting

of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.