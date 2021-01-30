Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:38AM MST until January 30 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow and gusty winds at times. Additional
accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Pockets of blowing and drifting
snow are possible.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains including Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at
times. Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting
of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.