Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 31 at 2:34AM MST until January 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility below 1/4 miles in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Island Park and Centennial Mountains, Beaverhead-Lemhi
highlands, Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Mountains
from Palisades Reservoir northward, Upper Snake River plain from
Rexburg to the east, Arco Desert-Mud Lake area west of Mud
Lake.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility at
some elevations, especially higher ones, and potential frost on
bridges. A coating of ice will develop wherever temperatures
are less than 15 degrees.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
