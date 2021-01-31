Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 31 at 2:34AM MST until January 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility below 1/4 miles in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Island Park and Centennial Mountains, Beaverhead-Lemhi

highlands, Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Mountains

from Palisades Reservoir northward, Upper Snake River plain from

Rexburg to the east, Arco Desert-Mud Lake area west of Mud

Lake.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility at

some elevations, especially higher ones, and potential frost on

bridges. A coating of ice will develop wherever temperatures

are less than 15 degrees.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.