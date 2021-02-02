Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 12:38PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is
expected. Gusty west to southwest wind associated with a cold
front will produce gusts over 30 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County eastward into all of Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN…Southern Lincoln County will see snow starting early
Wednesday morning. A cold front will push eastward across
southern Wyoming Wednesday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and gusty west wind associated with a
cold front will create hazardous travel conditions oh Highway 30
and Interstate 80 at times on Wednesday. The most impactful
times should be from 10 AM through 5 PM Wednesday.
