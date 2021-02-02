Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 5:15AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts near the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Mountain ranges, and the West
Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.
* WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday Afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty wind will cause blowing snow and
reduced visibility at times. If planning outdoor activities in
this area, be prepared for snow and colder temperatures.
