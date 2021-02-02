Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 5:15AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 2 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snow
bands set up.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley and the Star Valley.
* WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday Afternoon. The worst
conditions are expected during the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect greatly reduced visibility at times
and snow covered roads. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.
