Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 5:15AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 2 to 3

inches. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snow

bands set up.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley and the Star Valley.

* WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday Afternoon. The worst

conditions are expected during the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect greatly reduced visibility at times

and snow covered roads. Allow extra time to reach your

destination.