Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts on the west facing slopes.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Mountain ranges and the West
Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.
* WHEN…Late Tonight through Wednesday Afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty wind will cause blowing snow and
reduced visibility at times. If planning outdoor activities in
this area, be prepared for snow and colder temperatures.
Comments