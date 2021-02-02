Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts on the west facing slopes.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Mountain ranges and the West

Slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

* WHEN…Late Tonight through Wednesday Afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty wind will cause blowing snow and

reduced visibility at times. If planning outdoor activities in

this area, be prepared for snow and colder temperatures.