Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 2 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snow
bands set up.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley, the Star Valley, and the Upper
Green River Basin from Bondurant to Pinedale.
* WHEN…Late Tonight through Wednesday Afternoon. The heaviest
snow is likely to fall from 6 AM to 12 PM. The worst conditions
are expected during the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect greatly reduced visibility at times
and snow covered roads. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.
