Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is

expected. Gusty west to southwest wind associated with a cold

front will produce gusts over 30 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County eastward into Sweetwater

County.

* WHEN…Southern Lincoln County will see snow starting early

Wednesday morning, pushing eastward into Sweetwater County

through the morning. A cold front will push eastward across

southern Wyoming Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and gusty west wind associated with a

cold front will create hazardous travel conditions oh Highway 30

and Interstate 80 at times on Wednesday. The most impactful

times should be from 10 AM through 5 PM Wednesday.