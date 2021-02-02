Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 12:13PM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Wyoming Tuesday Night into Wednesday…

.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state from

Tuesday night into Thursday…with the most snow expected in the

mountains of northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western and

central Wyoming may see snow accumulations from a half inch to

three inches. Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create

hazardous travel conditions, particularly Wednesday evening as

colder air pushes through the state.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with

up to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph over the exposed peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Late this Evening through 6 PM MST Wednesday. The

heaviest snow is expected to occur from 3 AM to noon Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and

Togwotee Passes later tonight through Wednesday. The Wednesday

morning commute will be impacted and possibly the evening

commute. Blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility

will occur at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.