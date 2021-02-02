Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 12:13PM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Wyoming Tuesday Night into Wednesday…
.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state from
Tuesday night into Thursday…with the most snow expected in the
mountains of northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western and
central Wyoming may see snow accumulations from a half inch to
three inches. Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create
hazardous travel conditions, particularly Wednesday evening as
colder air pushes through the state.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with
up to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph over the exposed peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Late this Evening through 6 PM MST Wednesday. The
heaviest snow is expected to occur from 3 AM to noon Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and
Togwotee Passes later tonight through Wednesday. The Wednesday
morning commute will be impacted and possibly the evening
commute. Blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility
will occur at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.