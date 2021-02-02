Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 12:13PM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Wyoming Tuesday Night into Wednesday…

.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state from

Tuesday night into Thursday…with the most snow expected in the

mountains of northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western and

central Wyoming may see snow accumulations from a half inch to

three inches. Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create

hazardous travel conditions, particularly Wednesday evening as

colder air pushes through the state.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with

locally higher amounts in the southwest portion of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday afternoon. The

heaviest snowfall is expected to occur from 3 AM to 9 AM

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow and very low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning activities in the park

should be prepared for adverse winter weather.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.