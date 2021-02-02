Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 12:13PM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Wyoming Tuesday Night into Wednesday…
.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state from
Tuesday night into Thursday…with the most snow expected in the
mountains of northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western and
central Wyoming may see snow accumulations from a half inch to
three inches. Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create
hazardous travel conditions, particularly Wednesday evening as
colder air pushes through the state.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with
locally higher amounts in the southwest portion of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday afternoon. The
heaviest snowfall is expected to occur from 3 AM to 9 AM
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow and very low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning activities in the park
should be prepared for adverse winter weather.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.