Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:43AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow for Northwest Wyoming…

.A fast moving, but potent, weather system will impact Yellowstone

National Park and the Western mountains tonight through Wednesday

afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with up

to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph over the exposed peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Late this Evening through 6 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and

Togwotee Passes later tonight through Wednesday. The Wednesday

morning commute will be impacted and possibly the evening

commute. Blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility will

occur at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.