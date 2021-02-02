Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:43AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow for Northwest Wyoming…
.A fast moving, but potent, weather system will impact Yellowstone
National Park and the Western mountains tonight through Wednesday
afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with up
to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph over the exposed peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Late this Evening through 6 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and
Togwotee Passes later tonight through Wednesday. The Wednesday
morning commute will be impacted and possibly the evening
commute. Blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility will
occur at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
