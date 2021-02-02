Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:43AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow for Northwest Wyoming…
.A fast moving, but potent, weather system will impact Yellowstone
National Park and the Western mountains tonight through Wednesday
afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with
higher amounts in the southwest portion of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing and
drifting snow and very low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning activities in the park
should be prepared for adverse winter weather.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments