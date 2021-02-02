Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:43AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow for Northwest Wyoming…

.A fast moving, but potent, weather system will impact Yellowstone

National Park and the Western mountains tonight through Wednesday

afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with

higher amounts in the southwest portion of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Late this Evening through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing and

drifting snow and very low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning activities in the park

should be prepared for adverse winter weather.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.