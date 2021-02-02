Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 9:03PM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Wyoming Tuesday Night into Wednesday…
.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state
from Tuesday night into Thursday…with the most snow expected in
the mountains of northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western
and central Wyoming may see snow accumulations from a half inch
to three inches. Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create
hazardous travel conditions, particularly Wednesday evening, as
colder air pushes through the state.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with
up to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph over the exposed peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
to occur from 6 AM to noon Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and
Togwotee Passes later tonight through Wednesday. The Wednesday
morning commute will be impacted and possibly the evening
commute. Blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility
will occur at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.