Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 9:03PM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Wyoming Tuesday Night into Wednesday…

.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state

from Tuesday night into Thursday…with the most snow expected in

the mountains of northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western

and central Wyoming may see snow accumulations from a half inch

to three inches. Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create

hazardous travel conditions, particularly Wednesday evening, as

colder air pushes through the state.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with

locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the southwest portion

of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected

to occur from 5 AM to 12 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow and very low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning activities in the park

should be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.